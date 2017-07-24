Watch Marilyn Manson debut four new songs live
Get ready for 'Heaven Upside Down'
Marilyn Manson has hit the road for a run of summer festival shows, and this weekend saw him debut four new songs from upcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’. Check then out below.
The God Of Fuck was performing at Budapest Open Air on July 20, when he premiered the tracks ‘Say10’, ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’, ‘Heaven Upside Down’ and ‘1°’.
‘Say10’, formerly the title of Manson’s upcoming album, is a slow-burning dose of industrial metal, while ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ carries that classic Manson blend of theatrical menace with an arena-ready stomp. Title track ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is Manson at his most feral, while ‘1°’ is a glacial instrumental number.
The album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International. Manson’s friend and Sons Of Anarchy co-star Charlie Hunnam said that the album was sounding ‘fucking intense‘.
“I don’t know any of his music – I don’t know any of his music at all!” said Hunnam. “He’s going to be so fucking mad. You know what, I don’t even know if I can say this, I’m gonna to get into an enormous amount of trouble here but I’ll give you a little bit of scoop, he was playing me his new album that hasn’t been released yet last week and there was a track on it called ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ and it’s a very, very good track. It’s pretty fucking intense.”
Manson also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.
“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”
Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK