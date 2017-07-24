Watch Marilyn Manson debut four new songs live

Get ready for 'Heaven Upside Down'

Marilyn Manson has hit the road for a run of summer festival shows, and this weekend saw him debut four new songs from upcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’. Check then out below.

The God Of Fuck was performing at Budapest Open Air on July 20, when he premiered the tracks ‘Say10’, ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’, ‘Heaven Upside Down’ and ‘1°’.

‘Say10’, formerly the title of Manson’s upcoming album, is a slow-burning dose of industrial metal, while ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ carries that classic Manson blend of theatrical menace with an arena-ready stomp. Title track ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is Manson at his most feral, while ‘1°’ is a glacial instrumental number.

The album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International. Manson’s friend and Sons Of Anarchy co-star Charlie Hunnam said that the album was sounding ‘fucking intense‘.

“I don’t know any of his music – I don’t know any of his music at all!” said Hunnam. “He’s going to be so fucking mad. You know what, I don’t even know if I can say this, I’m gonna to get into an enormous amount of trouble here but I’ll give you a little bit of scoop, he was playing me his new album that hasn’t been released yet last week and there was a track on it called ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ and it’s a very, very good track. It’s pretty fucking intense.”

Manson also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.

“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”

Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.