Watch Maroon 5’s Adam Levine perform ‘Hey Jude’ for The Voice’s Christina Grimmie

Adam Levine has led a tribute to Christina Grimmie on the latest episode of The Voice US.

Grimmie, a former contestant on the US singing contest, was shot dead while signing autographs in Orlando, Florida last June. She was just 22 years old.

Numerous musicians paid tribute to Grimmie in the days after her death, including Justin Bieber, who spoke about her tragic death on stage. It later emerged that sGrimie was killed by a 27-year-old male fan who, police said, had shown an “unrealistic infatuation” with her.

Levine and his current The Voice US team – Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah – sang The Beatles’ classic ballad ‘Hey Jude’ in Grimmie’s honour on the latest episode.

Before he began the song, the Maroon 5 frontman told viewers: “I miss her, it’s unfair that she’s not here and we’re gonna sing her a little song tonight, and I’m going to be singing every word to her in her honour.”

Watch the heartfelt performance of ‘Hey Jude’ below.

A posthumous Christina Grimmie EP called ‘Side B’ was released last Friday (April 21). According to Billboard, a posthumous album called ‘All Is Vanity’ is scheduled for release on June 2 to coincide with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.