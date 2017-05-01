Watch Mastodon’s Brent Hinds propose to his girlfriend on stage

The frontman's grandma was reportedly on stage for the whole show too

Mastodon‘s frontman Brent Hinds proposed to his girlfriend on stage last week (April 28).

The metal band were performing at the Iron City venue in Birmingham, Alabama when Hinds popped the question to his partner, who was in attendance that night.

According to users on Reddit, his girlfriend Raísa said yes and footage of the moment has now surfaced online. You can watch the proposal below, via Metal Injection.

“Hey, you guys want to see the coolest encore ever in your whole life? Hey Raísa, come here,” Hinds said, inviting his partner on stage. Getting down on one knee with the microphone in one hand, he then asked: “Will you marry me?”

According to Loudwire, Hinds’ family was in attendance for the moment, which happened at a hometown show for the frontman. His grandma was sat on stage during the proposal and joined her grandson to dance while he played his solo in ‘Ancient Kingdom’.

😍 A post shared by Raísa Moreno (@raisamrn) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

One Reddit user wrote a short report of the night, writing: “Everyone was on point. And I heard that mastodon doesn’t interact with the crowd too much(especially Brent) but they really were last night. It was an awesome night.

“Believe it or not, Brent’s fucking grandma was onstage the entire set and was dancing beside Brent. It was insane!”

Mastodon released their seventh studio album ‘Emperor Of Sand’ earlier this year. It features guest appearances from Neurosis’ Scott Kelly and Brutal Truth’s Kevin Sharp.