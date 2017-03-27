Watch Maximo Park’s new video ‘Get High (No, I Don’t)’

New album 'Risk To Exist' is out next month

Maximo Park have shared a video for their new single ‘Get High (No, I Don’t)’.

The track is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Risk To Exist’, which is due out on April 21.

Directed by James & James, the clip which you can watch below, also features dancer/choreographer Robby Graham.

Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith says of the track: “The song is about resistance in the face of repetition and coercion. The video reflects that theme and the frantic groove of the music as the dancing protagonist reaches breaking point.”

They will also hit the road for an 11-date UK tour in May. The band will begin their run in Birmingham on May 5 and call in at hometown Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Bexhill, Cambridge, Cardiff and Falmouth before wrapping up in Manchester.

Of the album Smith recently said it is “ultimately about empathy”.

He explained: “Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society. There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

“Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

The album is co-produced by Tom Schick (Wilco, Beck, White Denim) and Maximo Park and was recorded at Wilco’s studio, The Loft in Chicago, in Autumn 2016. Mimi Parker from Low also features on five tracks on the record.

Check out the full tour dates below:

Fri May 5 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 1

Sat May 6 NEWCASTLE O2 Academy

Mon May 8 ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

Tue May 9 GLASGOW O2 ABC

Wed May 10 SHEFFIELD Leadmill

Fri May 12 LONDON Royal Festival Hall

Sat May 13 BEXHILL De La Warr Pavilion

Mon May 15 CAMBRIDGE Junction

Tue May 16 CARDIFF Tramshed

Wed May 17 FALMOUTH Princess Pavilion

Fri May 19 MANCHESTER Albert Hall