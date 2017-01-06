Watch Meek Mill dance to Drake’s ‘One Dance’ following Nicki Minaj break-up

The pair have been feuding since 2015.

Meek Mill appears to have put his feud with Drake behind him after a video emerged of him dancing to ‘One Dance’.

The Philadelphia rapper has been warring with the Canadian artist since accusing him of using a ghostwriter in 2015.

However, the long-running animosity between the two doesn’t seem to have stopped Meek from enjoying his rival’s hit single. A recently uploaded Instagram video appears to show him and his crew dancing to ‘One Dance’ in a nightclub.

#PressPlay: #MeekMill out here vibing out to Drake again… break ups will do that to you 😩😩 A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:29am PST

According to a previous report in the New York Post, Meek’s entourage demanded that a DJ stop playing Drake’s songs at a party he attended for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday in November.

The pair’s feud has cooled in recent months with both sides avoiding any further conflict. At a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, Drake appeared to lay the beef to rest by telling the audience he won’t perform his Meek diss track ‘Back to Back’ again.

In 2015, the two rappers exchanged several diss tracks following Meek’s claim that rapper and songwriter Quentin Miller has been behind a number of Drake’s songs.

On Thursday, Nicki Minaj said that her two-year relationship with Meek had come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”