Watch Meek Mill slip down steps and fall face-first into snow

'Since y'all wanna see me fall so bad,' the Philly rapper writes
Meek Mill has uploaded a video of himself falling into snow.
The Philadelphia rapper, who recently split from Nicki Minaj, shared a clip showing him slip on icy steps at his mother’s house and proceed to fall face-first into snow.
In an Instagram caption, he wrote: “Since y’all wanna see me fall so bad”.
Watch below:
Meek Mill appears to have put his feud with Drake behind him after a video recently emerged of him dancing to ‘One Dance’.
The rapper has been warring with the Canadian artist since accusing him of using a ghostwriter in 2015.
However, the long-running animosity between the two doesn’t seem to have stopped Meek from enjoying his rival’s hit single. A recently uploaded Instagram video appears to show him and his crew dancing to ‘One Dance’ in a nightclub.
In 2015, the two rappers exchanged several diss tracks following Meek’s claim that rapper and songwriter Quentin Miller has been behind a number of Drake’s songs.
Nicki Minaj recently confirmed that her two-year relationship with Meek has come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”