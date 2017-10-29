Watch Metallica cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in Manchester

The metal titans took on the Oasis classic last night

Metallica covered Oasis last night in Manchester, joining the crowd in a rendition of the Britpop band’s classic single ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ has become something of an unofficial anthem for the city in the wake of the Manchester terror attacks earlier this year, which saw an explosion at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena kill 22.

Now, Metallica have covered the track live at their own Manchester Arena show, following similar tributes from U2 and Coldplay. Watch footage of the performance below, as tweeted by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. “What a moment! Goosebumps,” Ulrich captioned the video.

This week, Metallica’s WorldWired tour arrived in the UK for the band’s first major British shows since headlining 2015’s Reading & Leeds festivals. The UK leg finishes up tomorrow night (October 30) at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.

Metallica were named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The band couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to other commitments, but sent a short video of them accepting the award in Copenhagen. Holding the middle finger trophy, the group apologised for not being present at the ceremony and thanked fans for voting for them.

“Hello there, all our furry feathered friends,” said drummer Lars Ulrich, stood beside bandmates Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield. “It’s three quarters of Metallica hitting you from Copenhagen.”

“We’re bummed we couldn’t be there tonight to join you in all the middle fingering going around the joint, but we’re very appreciative of this. We hope you guys are having a crazy and fun night. Kirk [Hammett], who is also an international kind of guy, sends his love.”

The trio then closed off their acceptance speech by raising their middle fingers to the crowd. Watch the clip above.