Watch Metallica’s Lars Ulrich criticise Trump on Mexican television

Drummer hits out at Mexico border wall plans

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently criticised Donald Trump’s plans for a Mexico border wall.

Speaking on Mexican television, Ulrich said: “I don’t think the world needs any walls. I think we need to bring people together.”

He added: “Metallica travels all over the world, and through music we try to bring people together. So whether we’re in Mexico or whether we’re in Asia or whether we’re in Europe or whatever, we encourage as many different people from as many different backgrounds to come together and share music and life and culture and all these experiences.”

“Being one Danish guy, being asked an opinion, I don’t think any walls are necessary, and I think that, increasingly, as far as Metallica traveling all over this beautiful planet, we break down barriers with music.”

Watch the full interview below.

In January, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett hit out at Trump, writing on Twitter: “Pay attention people! Stand up for truth, compassion and togetherness. Don’t settle for anything less. Reject lies, fear-mongering, misguided anger. The system wants us divided, so it’s easier to control us emotionally.”

Metallica were joined by Iggy Pop at a gig in Mexico City on March 5. They teamed up for a performance of The Stooges’ 1969 anthem ‘T.V. Eye’.