Raise your metal fingers...

A new clip has been released from Metallica‘s appearance on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, and it sees the rock icons taking part in a game of ‘Metal Have I Ever’.

In the clip, which is taken from the Apple Music spin off of the Late Late Show skit, the band are seen riding in the car with comedian Billy Eichner when he challenges them to take part in the game.

The game, which is a unique spin on Never Have I Ever, sees the band being challenged to raise their ‘metal fingers’ when answering the questions posed by Eichner.

“Metal have I ever listened to Paula Cole to unwind’, Eichner asks before eventually receiving an affirmative response from bassist Robert Trujillo.

But things then soon hot up when singer James Hetfield raises his fingers after being asked if he’s ever ‘sent a dick pic’. You can watch the entire clip below.

Meanwhile, self-confessed Metallica fan Dave Grohl was recently spotted at one of their shows in California.