Watch Michael Eavis sing Elvis at Glastonbury karaoke

Eavis kicks things off in style

Glastonbury 2017 has kicked off with a surprising performance – check out festival boss Michael Eavis singing Elvis Presley’s ‘You Were Always On My Mind’ at karaoke below.

Eavis took to the stage at the Avalon Cafe where he was joined by Bev Allen for a spirited performance of the Elvis classic, much to the delight of the crowd.

Michael Eavis has proven to be every bit the rockstar himself today, taking a great deal of time to meet and talk with Glasto-goers as well as stop for selfies.

He also spoke to the Glastonbury Free Press about ‘the most significant improvement to Glastonbury 2017’.

“We really have got out-of-this-world things happening everywhere this years,” he told the Glastonbury Free Press. “But do you know what the most significant improvement on the whole site is? It’s the silent closers on the long drop toilet doors! One of the true wonders of this year’s festival!”

He added: “These door closers are a true technological breakthrough! We’ll need even more for next year’s festival!”

Meanwhile, Eavis also spoke up for ‘man of the people’ Jeremy Corbyn, who’ll be appearing at the festival this weekend.

The main first day of Glastonbury 2017 kicks off tomorrow with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.