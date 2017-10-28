Watch Migos’ Offset propose to Cardi B on stage

The 'Bad And Boujee' rapper surprised his girlfriend during a concert in Philadelphia

Migos‘ Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage last night (October 27).

The artists were performing together at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia when the ‘Bad And Boujee’ rapper surprised his girlfriend with the proposal in front of the crowd.

Crouching down on the stage, Offset pulled out a box with an engagement ring in and asked Cardi: “You dig?”

He then put the ring on her finger and the pair embraced as their friends gathered round them to film the moment on their phones. Watch footage of the moment above, via Spin.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star later posted a photo on Instagram showing off the reported eight carat diamond ring. “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much,” she wrote.

“Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Cardi features on Migos’ new track ‘MotorSport’ alongside Nicki Minaj. The track is the first single from Migos’ upcoming studio album ‘Culture II’.