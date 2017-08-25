Watch Miguel and Travis Scott get silly in the video for ‘Skywalker’

The track is Miguel's first since '2 Lovin U', his collaboration with DJ Premier, earlier this year

Miguel has released a new song ‘Skywalker’, which features Travis Scott.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The pair previously collaborated together on a remix of the former’s ‘Waves’ last year.

Now, they have reunited on the new track, which marks Miguel’s first release since his single with DJ Premier, called ‘2 Lovin U’. That song was released earlier this year.

The video features Miguel pouring out shots, stacking cups on a passed out friend’s head, pretending to be a matador and more. When Scott appears, the pair perform a section of the song on top of a police car.

Watch it below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Miguel is also reported to be releasing another new song soon as part of the soundtrack for HBO series Insecure. Pre-orders for the album, which is released on September 8, are available now.

The singer has also recently been covering other artists’ songs in a video series on his social media accounts. He has taken on the likes of SZA‘s ‘The Weekend’ and Pussy Riot‘s ‘Make America Great Again’ in recent weeks.

Miguel’s last album ‘Wildheart‘ was released in June 2015. It earned the musician two Grammy award nominations and charted at Number Two in the US albums chart.