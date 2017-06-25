Watch Mike Skinner perform ‘Fit But You Know It’ for the first time in 10 years at Glastonbury

The Streets mastermind dropped by a Tonga DJ set last night (June 24)

Mike Skinner performed ‘Fit But You Know It’ for the first time in 10 years at Glastonbury last night (June 24).

The musician, who stopped performing under the name The Streets in 2011, put in an appearance at The Rum Shack in The Common area of the festival.

The venue was host to a DJ set from Tonga, the club night Skinner runs with Murkage Dave. During the set, Skinner took to the mic to sing the whole of ‘Fit But You Know It’. Afterwards, he told the crowd: “Fucking hell, I haven’t played that in about 10 years.”

The Streets man also dropped a verse of ‘Weak Become Heroes’ as the set came to a close. You can watch footage of the performance below.

Mike Skinner bringing the legendary vibes last night 🔥 A post shared by Jordan Hughes (@angelofthemidlands) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, The Killers are strongly rumoured to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury 2017 today.

The highly anticipated ‘TBA’ slot is on the John Peel Stage at 5.30pm today on the closing day of Glasto, with The Killers seeming increasingly likely.

While there were also claims that The Maccabees might be performing, rumours of the Las Vegas ‘Somebody Told Me’ stars have also re-emerged. While The Maccabees have denied that they’ll be attending Worthy Farm this weekend before their split, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers was coy but dismissive about the chances.

“I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible,” said Flowers. “It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water…” he added.