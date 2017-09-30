Watch Miles Kane and Muse’s Matt Bellamy perform Beatles songs together

The pair covered some of the Fab Four's classics at a 40th birthday party

Miles Kane and Muse‘s Matt Bellamy came together in Los Angeles to cover The Beatles at a birthday party.

The supergroup, which also reportedly included Jet‘s Chris Cester, Nine Inch Nails‘ Ilan Rubin and The Zutons‘ Sean Payne, performed at Pour Vous on Thursday night (September 28) under the name Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band.

Kane and Bellamy played two tracks from the Fab Four’s 1963 album ‘Please Please Me’ at the party, which was held to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday. As Radio X reports, they played renditions of ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist And Shout’.

Watch videos of the performances below.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kane nearly formed a new band with Lana Del Rey. The ‘Born To Die’ singer told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe: “I’ve done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

“This was December through March,” she continued. “I didn’t have a world tour planned and they didn’t have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles’ solo stuff. Him and [Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.”