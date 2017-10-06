Watch Miley Cyrus give thank you note to Hillary Clinton during emotional meeting

"Can I give you a hug?"

Miley Cyrus became overwhelmed with emotion during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, which saw her handing a thank you note to Hillary Clinton.

The singer, who was an outspoken supporter of the former Democrat presidential candidate, expressed her thanks directly for the first time since Clinton was defeated by Donald Trump in November 2016.

‘I could go on and on’, Miley said, appearing close to tears.

‘But I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?’

After writing a thank you note, Clinton then reciprocated the gesture – and praised her as “smart and strong”, along with expressing her support for the female writing team on Jimmy Fallon.

“Thank you Miley, the ‘Tonight Show’ writers and all of the women and young girls out there,” Clinton said.

“You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things and we’ve come a long way. But as Miley would say, ‘We can’t stop. And we won’t stop.’”

Posting on Instagram after the performance, Miley said: “I got my hug!!!! @hillaryclinton today was one I will never forget ….. you are endlessly inspiring , & I hope you know how loved / appreciated you truly are …. I will never stop speaking up against injustice , fighting for equality , and using my platform to spread peace & love! I’ve learned from the very best …. You.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently told NME about her decision not to leave America in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, claiming: “My fucking voice is gonna be heard.”