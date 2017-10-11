Watch Miley Cyrus perform on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

She performed 'Wrecking Ball', 'The Climb', 'Party In The USA' and more

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ last night, belting out a number of her pop hits, as well as a few more recent tracks from new album ‘Younger Now’.

The star performed ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘The Climb’, ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Party In The USA’ alongside The Late Late Show host Corden, and gave airings to ‘Malibu’ and ‘Younger Now’ from her new album.

The pair also joked about her infamous MTV VMAs performance alongside Robin Thicke, and poked fun at her past weed smoking with a game of ‘High Or Not High?’ – a habit which Miley recently admitted she had kicked.

Watch Miley Cyrus’ appearance on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ below.

Foo Fighters recently reported that they found filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ “uncomfortable”.

The band made their debut appearance on the popular segment for Corden’s ‘Late Late Late Show‘ last month – where they belted out karaoke renditions of Foos classics ‘All My Life’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘Learn To Fly’ and recent single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ from acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘. However, it seems that after a while, the band found the experience somewhat tiresome.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Grohl told NME. “And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”