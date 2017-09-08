This is the nightmare scenario.

Miley Cyrus opened up about her sex life on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where the host grilled the singer while her Grandma was present.

On Thursday (September 8), the ‘Malibu’ artist was quizzed about the intimate details of, presumably, her love life with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

However, while Ellen was using ’70s era questions from Cosmopolitan to ask the singer. Cyrus was reluctant to answer informing the host that her Grandma was among the audience members, reports Huffington Post.

“She can’t hear anyway, it’s OK,” Cyrus joked, before speaking directly to her grandma. “I’m just kidding, you could hear that. I have a mic on.”

DeGeneres asked: “Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to… a roller coaster ride, a luxury cruise or a commuter trip on a concord jet?”

Miley responds “a concord jet” with the caveat that it’s fast because she’s “good”. Watch the interview below.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus pulled a classic VMA stunt by hiring an 85-year-old drag queen to perform with her.

James ‘Gypsy’ Haake featured in Miley’s recently released ‘Younger Now’ video, which saw the singer dressing up as Elvis Presley and recreating a famous Elvis puppet show.

Miley’s forthcoming album ‘Younger Now’, which is the direct follow up to 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, will be released on September 29.