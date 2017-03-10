Watch MØ and Snakehips cover Childish Gambino in the Live Lounge

The Danish singer collaborated with the British duo on the single 'Don't Leave' earlier this year

MØ and Snakehips have covered Childish Gambino during a Live Lounge session.

The two artists performed a rendition of the track ‘Redbone’, which featured on the rapper’s recent ‘Awaken, My Love!’ album.

They were joined by four backing singers as they played the song on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show. Watch the performance below, via Pitchfork.

Tunbridge Wells duo Snakehips collaborated with MØ on the single ‘Don’t Leave’ earlier this year. The track charted at Number 27 in the UK – their second-highest chart position after 2015 single ‘All My Friends’, which featured Tinashe and Chance The Rapper, reached Number Five.

MØ, meanwhile, released her debut album ‘No Mythologies To Follow’ in 2014. Since, she has appeared on ‘Lean On’, ‘Lost’ and ‘Cold Water’ with Major Lazer.

Last year, the Danish singer was joined by former Spice Girl Mel C at a London gig. MØ released a cover of the girl group’s single ‘Say You’ll Be There’ in 2014 and treated the crowd at London’s Roundhouse to a performance of it during her encore.

Before the performance, MØ wrote on Instagram: “Only one show left on my UK tour and it’s my biggest ever!!! I’m FREAKING OUT but I try to keep it cool (lol it’s not working) SO EXCITED FOR TONIGHT.” You can watch footage of the performance below.

After the performance, Mel C shared an image of the pair on Instagram, writing: “Tonight I had the honour of sharing a stage @roundhouseldn with this incredible woman @momomoyouth she slayed #songs #vocals #energy #attitude She was inspired by the Spice Girls as a kid now she inspires me”.