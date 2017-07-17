The iconic electronic musician closed the latest episode of the cult show

Moby has appeared as a guest star in the latest episode of Twin Peaks‘ new series.

The electronic musician had a background role in ‘Part 10’ of the iconic cult TV show’s new series. Performing as part of the backing band for Rebekah Del Rio, who herself performed in director David Lynch’s hit film, Mulholland Drive.

As part of the Twin Peaks performance, Moby played guitar for Del Rio, backing Del Rio’s powerful vocal with some swooping, heavily effects-laden guitar.

It’s far from the first time Moby and Lynch’s paths have crossed – they’ve been longstanding collaborators for years, with Lynch even directing Moby’s music video for ‘Shot In The Back Of The Head’, and Moby supporting the David Lynch Foundation on a number of occasions.

Check out the pair’s latest collab below.

The new series of Twin Peaks has starred a whole host of musical guests. Hudson Mohawke and Sky Ferreira starred in last week’s episode, while Nine Inch Nails performed ‘She’s Gone Away’ in an episode at the end of last month.

NIN’s Trent Reznor is also known for his long-standing working relationship with Twin Peaks director David Lynch, after he worked with him on the soundtrack to 1997 film Lost Highway, before Lynch directed the music video for Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Came Back Haunted’ in 2013.

Kyle MacLachlan – who plays Agent Cooper on the show – has hinted that the current run of new episodes may not be the end point for Twin Peaks.

Stating that he would “welcome” further episodes in the future, MacLachlan said: “I had such a wonderful time on this. And you’re talking about working again with David Lynch, so that’s a no brainer.”