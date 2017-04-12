Watch Morrissey walk off stage at gig after six songs

'I will stand here and I will sing, and, if necessary, I will drop dead'

This week saw Morrissey end a gig early, walking off stage after just six songs. Watch footage from the show below.

The Smiths turned solo icon was performing in Tucson, Arizona, when he left the stage after ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ due to ‘vocal issues’.

“It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara,” Morrissey told the crowd, reports the Arizona Daily Star. “But I will stand here and I will sing, and, if necessary, I will drop dead.”

After he walked off stage during ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’, keyboard player Gustavo Manzur said to the audience: “His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He’s been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We’re sorry. He’s sorry. You know he tried.”

The concert promoter has revealed that they’re attempting to reschedule the show. His tour is set to continue tonight in San Antonio. This comes after last year, when he cancelled an already rescheduled US tour – and ranked his audiences throughout 2016. Morrissey also offered a health update following his cancer treatment.

Morrissey also recently made headlines after it emerged that he turned down the opportunity to sing on the new Gorillaz album, and his ‘problematic’ t-shirt featuring civil rights activist James Baldwin was removed from sale after a wave of race controversy.