Watch Motörhead trailer for new album of unreleased covers

Late singer Lemmy Kilmister and his metal veterans take on some massive names

The remaining members of Motörhead have announced plans to release a new covers album in tribute to their late singer Lemmy Kilmister.

The 11 track LP, entitled ‘Under Cover’, is due out on September 1. It finds the late singer and his band taking on songs by the Sex Pistols (‘God Save The Queen’), Judas Priest (‘Breaking The Law’), Dio (‘Starstruck’), Metallica’s ‘Whiplash’ and a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

The Bowie cover was recorded during the sessions that yielded the band’s 2015 LP ‘Bad Magic’.

It marks one of Lemmy’s final recordings prior to his death in December 2015. ‘Bad Magic’ instead included the band’s cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, which also features on ‘Under Cover’.

“It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be and Lemmy ended up loving our version,” guitarist Phil Campbell said of their ‘Heroes’ cover. “We were happy with them at the time and we’re happy with them now!”

Drummer Mikkey Dee added, “[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be – fun! We should remember that it’s about having some fun with songs that we all loved.”

‘Under Cover’ also sees Motörhead cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, The Ramones’ ‘Rockaway Beach’, Twisted Sister’s ‘Shoot ‘Em Down’ and ‘Hellraiser’, which Lemmy penned with Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde.

The full tracklisting is below:

‘Breaking The Law” (Judas Priest) 2008

‘God Save The Queen’ (Sex Pistols) 2000

‘Heroes’ (David Bowie) 2015

‘Starstruck’ (Dio) 2014

‘Cat Scratch Fever’ (Ted Nugent) 1992

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ (The Rolling Stones) 2001

‘Sympathy For The Devil’ (The Rolling Stones) 2015

‘Hellraiser’ (Ozzy Osbourne) 1992

‘Rockaway Beach’ (Ramones) 2002

‘Shoot ‘Em Down’ (Twisted Sister) 2001

‘Whiplash’ (Metallica) 2005

Campbell recently said he still thinks about frontman Lemmy all the time. The iconic frontman died on December 28, 2015.

He had been diagnosed with inoperable prostate cancer two days earlier and it was this, along with cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure, that were cited on his death certificate as the cause of death.