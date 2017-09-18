Watch the music video for Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

"This first single sets the tone of what is to come."

Sam Smith has shared the music video for his comeback single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’. You can watch it below.

The emotionally charged video sees Smith ruminating on lost romances, and comes after he released the track earlier this month.

It is the first single to be released from his highly anticipated second album, which is set to be released later this year.

Describing the track, he said: “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

Smith recently opened up in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, and revealed that the forthcoming album will be influenced by the lessons he has learnt from relationships.

“People are gonna see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through… What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it”, he said.

“This album actually is not all about me. There’s about four songs that are about me and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they’ve gone through. Different in my opinions on different things. I wanted to welcome people back in and I want it to be about my voice and about the storytelling of something that I’ve gone through.”