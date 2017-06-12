Watch Nas and Jack White perform ‘One Mic’ together

The pair recreated the classic 'Stillmatic' track for 'The American Epic Sessions'

Nas and Jack White have performed the former’s ‘One Mic’ together.

The track, which is taken from the rapper’s 2001 album ‘Stillmatic‘, was recorded live by the pair for White’s own The American Epic Sessions.

The feature-length film of performances stems from the documentary American Epic, which was co-produced by White, T Bone Burnett and Robert Redford. The three-part series focuses on the “birth of modern music” in the United States in the 1920s.

For the performances, the first electrical recording was reconstructed and White invited artists such as Nas, Alabama Shakes, Elton John, Beck and more to record with it.

Nas and White previously shared an American Epic clip where they covered the Memphis Jug Band’s ‘On The Road Again’, a blues song from the 1920s. On ‘One Mic’, White plays piano while Nas raps.

Watch it below, via Pitchfork.

White announced last month that he will release a children’s book later this year.

The picture book will be called We’re Going To Be Friends and is inspired by the song of the same name by The White Stripes.

Elinor Blake, who is an animator who has worked on the likes of The Ren & Stimpy Show and Pee Wee’s Playhouse, has illustrated the book.

We’re Going To Be Friends charts the adventures of Suzy Lee and her friend – characters that also appear in the song. It will be available from November 7 via Third Man Books and, as Pitchfork reports, will come with a download of ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ as well as cover versions by Woodstation Elementary School Singers and April March, aka Blake.