Watch Chance The Rapper and The National perform for Barack Obama

Acts joined forces for two day event

The National and Chance The Rapper performed at The Obama Foundation Summit yesterday (November 1).

The two-day leadership event was staged in Chicago for “civic leaders from around the world.”

Chance, who was curating the event, took to the stage alongside Barack and Michelle Obama before performing the Hamilton track ‘Dear Theodosia’ alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Francis and the Lights.

“There’s been a lot of amazing, brilliant people working in this city to make this city and the world a better place, but they just need a boost. They need the boost to get there and that’s what the Obama Summit is,” he said.

The National also played three tracks including ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ from their recent album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ alongside ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ and ‘Fake Empire’. You can watch the performance again here.

Other performers on the night included Gloria Estefan and Nas.

Chance is set to host Saturday Night Live later this month, with Eminem appearing as the musical guest.

Chance has previously appeared as the musical guest on SNL twice – once in 2015, and again last year when he performed a Run DMC Christmas parody. This will be his first appearance on the show as a host.

The episode – which is set to air on November 18 – will also see fellow Midwest rapper Eminem appear as the show’s musical guest. Other musical guests on the show next month include Miley Cyrus (November 4), and Taylor Swift (November 11), while Larry David and Tiffany Haddish will host the show on November 4 and 11 respectively.