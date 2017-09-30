Watch The National cover Queen’s ‘I Want To Break Free’

It's the latest in a series of cover versions the band have performed

The National have covered Queen‘s ‘I Want To Break Free’.

The US band have performed a string of covers at recent UK dates, including New Order’s ‘Love Vigilantes’ and Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’.

As Pitchfork reports, the group added to that roster at their London show last night (September 30) when they aired a rendition of Queen’s 1984 single.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Meanwhile, frontman Matt Berninger has revealed that he still feels a sense of competition with The Strokes – admitting that their debut album ‘Is This It’ was “fucking perfect”.

Earlier this month, the band’s new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘ went straight in at No.1 in the UK charts.

However, when asked if he felt competitive with any of his peers, Berninger told NME: “I’m still competing with The Strokes! I love our first record, but when it comes out next to ‘Is This It’ you’re like, ‘ouch’.

“I saw them live and everything about that band was fucking perfect. Arcade Fire have been our friends and inspiration – same with Justin Vernon [Bon Iver], Annie Clark [St Vincent] and Sufjan [Stevens]. We’ve got a big group of people that are incredible and we’re always trying to impress them. We believe in the collective thing that makes everybody better.”