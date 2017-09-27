Watch The National cover Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’

The group covered the track last night at their Hammersmith residency

Last night The National covered Talking Heads‘ ‘Heaven’ at their London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo residency, with footage now emerging online.

The band kicked off their four-date run at the West London venue on Monday (September 25), fighting off sound problems and invading the crowd to a rapturous response – catch up with the NME report here.

Last night, as the band returned to the stage for their encore, Matt Berninger took on David Byrne, with The National offering up their own take on the Talking Heads classic, from the latter’s 1979 album ‘Fear Of Music’.

It follows a cover of New Order‘s ‘Love Vigilantes’ earlier this week, as part of a two-date run in Manchester. The National are currently wrapping up a UK tour in support of their most recent album ‘Sleep Well Beast’, which entered the UK Albums Chart at Number 1.

Check out footage of The National’s cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’ below, along with the full setlist from last night’s Hammersmith Apollo show.

Nobody Else Will Be There

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Walk It Back

Guilty Party

Sea of Love

Bloodbuzz Ohio

Empire Line

Turtleneck

I Need My Girl

This is the Last Time

Dark Side of the Gym

Mistaken for Strangers

Graceless

Carin at the Liquor Store

Sleep Well Beast

England

Day I Die

Fake Empire

About Today

Heaven

Born to Beg

Terrible Love

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne recently addressed ongoing rumours of the band’s reunion.

The new wave band, who formed in New York City in 1975, disbanded in December 1991. They briefly reunited for a short set to mark their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, but have not played together since.

Speaking to The Creative Independent, Byrne mused on the idea of the band getting back together, listing both the pros and cons of the idea.

“[A] Talking Heads reunion might be incredibly successful for a specific generation, or maybe for many generations. It would make me a lot of money and get a lot of attention,” Bryne said. “It would also probably be quite a number of steps backwards as far as being perceived as someone who does a lot of different things.

“For that reason, I feel like I have to sacrifice something, whether it’s money or name recognition or whatever, in order to be able to do a little bit more of what I’d want to do. In other words, you can’t have it all.”