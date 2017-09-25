Watch The National covering New Order in Manchester

The band pay tribute to the hometown heroes with a rendition of 'Love Vigilantes'

The National surprised fans in Manchester with a cover of New Order‘s classic ‘Love Vigilantes’. Check it out along with the full setlist below.

The US band are currently touring in support of their acclaimed new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘, which debuted at No.1 in the UK earlier this month.

As The National played two sold out shows in Manchester this weekend, they chose to honour hometown heroes New Order with a cover of ‘Love Vigilantes’ during their encore on Saturday. “We love you Manchester,” they told the crowd, before using their rendition of the song to prove how the city was a “special place” for them.

While the set leaned heavily on tracks from ‘Sleep Well Beast’, they also treated fans to a career-spanning set of tracks – including the live debut of old favourites ‘Abel’ and ‘Sorrow’ for the first time on this tour.

Their UK tour concludes this week with a four-night residency at The Eventim Apollo in Hamersmith, kicking off tonight.

The National’s setlist was:

Nobody Else Will Be There

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Walk It Back

Sea of Love

Afraid of Everyone

Squalor Victoria

I’ll Still Destroy You

Turtleneck

I Need My Girl

Wasp Nest

The Geese of Beverly Road

Abel

Sorrow

Bloodbuzz Ohio

Carin at the Liquor Store

Guilty Party

Born to Beg

Day I Die

Fake Empire

Encore:

Love Vigilantes (New Order cover)

Mistaken for Strangers

Mr. November

Terrible Love

As well as discussing the role of brotherhood in the band and comparing their chemistry to that of Oasis, The National also told us that they already have an album’s worth of new material written, and how they still feel a sense of competition with The Strokes. Read our full and frank interview with The National here.

The National’s remaining UK tour dates are:

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London