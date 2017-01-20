Watch The National debut new song at anti-Trump concert

Protest gigs continue to take place in the US

The National debuted a new song at a free pre-anti Inauguration Day concert in the US last night (January 19).

The band premiered the track ‘Turtleneck’ at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. during a set which also featured ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’, ‘I Need My Girl’ and ‘Fake Empire’. You can watch the live performance of the track below.

The gig, which also saw Common perform, was organised by reproductive health services Planned Parenthood and All Access as a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.”

Trump has previously taken an aggressive stance against abortion in the US.

The National will play another show at the same venue tonight (January 20) with Sleater Kinney, Ted Leo, Janeane Garofalo, Senators Al Franken and Cory Booker, and others.

Meanwhile, Run the Jewels were joined by go-to collaborator Zack de la Rocha last night, during a politicised show at the Echostage in Washington DC.

Both acts joined forces for performances of ‘Kill Your Masters’ and ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)’.

Read more: Run the Jewels – The heroes we need in Trump’s America

Meanwhile, Trump held his own ‘Make America Great Celebration’ inauguration concert, last night featuring 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and more.

Held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Trump and his family were in attendance for the much-discussed concert – after many artists rejected and pulled out of the opportunity to perform on the evening – including Moby, Charlotte Church and even a Bruce Springsteen covers band.

While former President Barack Obama’s ‘We Are One’ inauguration gig featured Mary J. Blige, James Taylor, Josh Groban, Sheryl Crow, will.i.am, John Legend, Jennifer Nettles, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Shakira, U2, and the real Bruce Springsteen, Trump’s featured Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, The Frontmen Of Country, Sam Moore and the Piano Guys.