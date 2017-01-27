Watch new Elbow video starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Band are set to hit the road for a forest tour in the summer

Elbow have unveiled a new video starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

‘Gentle Storm’ is a reboot of Godly & Creme’s ‘Cry’ 1985 clip, which featured faces blending into one another and was directed by Kevin Godley.

The idea to re-imagine the ‘Cry’ video came from Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, who features in the video with his bandmates and Cumberbatch.

He said: “‘Gentle Storm’ reminded me of something but I couldn’t work it out for a bit, the yearning and the sparsity of the sound I so I thought ‘I’ll be a cheeky bastard and get in touch with him (Godley) and see if he is up for doing it again for our track’.

“It was amazing that he was up for it. We got a load of our friends and family involved so they also are in it. The shoot day was incredible, video shoots can be quite grim but it was such a great atmosphere that Kevin created and the finished film is something we are amazingly proud to be involved with.”

Godley admitted that he was initially puzzled by Garvey’s request.

“When Guy Garvey called me and said: ‘Would you consider recreating the ‘Cry’ video for our new song ‘Gentle Storm’?’, I was a bit puzzled,” he said. “Why would he want something that was already out there? Then I realised…out there really meant out there since 1985 and a whole generation or three wouldn’t have seen the original, or have a clue who Godley & Creme were, so to a world of millennials it would probably be who the fuck?”

Elbow recently announced a run of summer outdoor shows.

The Manchester band will play seven gigs in forests this June and July, beginning at Westonbirt Arboretum on June 15 and ending at Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on July 7.

Two of their forest gigs take place on the Saturday and Sunday of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, June 24 and 25, but the band have no show booked in for the Friday of Glastonbury, June 23.