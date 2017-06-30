Watch the new video for Avenged Sevenfold’s ‘Retrovertigo’

It's a cover of Mr Bungle's 1999 track

Avenged Sevenfold have debuted their new track ‘Retrovertigo’, you can listen to it exclusively below.

The song is a cover of the 1999 track by American band Mr Bungle, and comes after Avenged Sevenfold previously admitted to being huge fans of the experimental rockers.

Lead singer M.Shadows previously revealed that the band had a huge desire to cover Mr Bungle for a covers album – before eventually settling on Ozzy Osbourne’s Paranoid.

Shadows said: “We were very excited to cover a song from Mr Bungle (’Stubb (A Dub)’) but then we were told that there was a list of songs that we could cover.

“So after we got the list, the guys chose ‘Paranoid’. It was actually a little harder to figure out which song we could learn in time to reach the deadline, so we felt we couldn’t go wrong with a ‘Sabbath cover.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Now, they’ve realised that desire – and released the cover as they tour the US with Metallica, who released ‘Hard Wired To Self Destruct Last Year’.

Avenged Sevenfold also released their seventh album, The Stage, in October last year – with the record clocking in at 73 minutes, their longest to date.

They also headed out on a UK tour at the beginning of the year – taking in dates at The O2 Arena and Manchester Arena.