Watch Nicki Minaj perform Remy Ma diss track medley at NBA Awards

Minaj performed 'No Frauds', 'Swish Swish' and 'Realize' with 2 Chainz

Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her recent Remy Ma diss tracks at last night’s first-ever NBA Awards.

The NBA Awards 2017 were hosted by Drake on Monday (June 26) and saw Minaj perform the songs ‘Realize’, ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Swish Swish’, all of which feature disses aimed at rival Ma. 2 Chainz also joined Minaj for her performance of the first track, which features on his new album ‘Pretty Girls Love Trap Music’.

Watch footage beneath:

Nicki Minaj has been beefing with Remy Ma in recent months, who released the track ‘shETHER’ in February, which featured the lyrics “Fuck Nicki Minaj” in its introduction. Its cover art also featured a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Minaj then fired back with a series of diss track aimed at Ma. She most recently dropped a verse on 2 Chainz’s track ‘Realize’, which features the lyrics about Ma: “She say she doin’ it, where? / She wanna sit in my chair / But she could never be my heir”.

Ma recently said of their beef: “It wasn’t that she was targeted. People don’t understand. I hear people like, ‘We’re waiting for [Nicki’s] response.’ [‘shETHER’] was a response. She started [the beef].”

“I feel like it’s weird because she’s been doing this to a lot of females from Lil’ Kim to Mariah [Carey] to Taylor [Swift] to [Miley Cyrus], and no one says anything.”