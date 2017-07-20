Watch Nine Inch Nails cover David Bowie at epic comeback gig

They also debuted a handful of new songs

Nine Inch Nails played their first gig of the year last night, debuting new songs well as covering David Bowie. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Bowie and Reznor were close friends and collaborators – touring with each other in the ’90s as well as well working together on ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’. Reznor also turned to Bowie for help overcoming drug addiction.

Then last night at the first show of their current tour at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, NIN delivered a sombre cover of ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ – the closing track on Bowie’s final album ‘Blackstar‘.

“We didn’t release it,” Reznor told the crowd, “but we will play it for you tonight.”

As well as a huge set loaded with classics including ‘March Of The Pigs’, ‘Closer’, ‘The Hand That Feeds’, ‘Head Like A Hole’ and ‘Hurt’, Nine Inch Nails also gave the live debut to new songs ‘Branches / Bones’, ‘Burning Bright (Field On Fire)’, ‘Less Than’, and ‘The Lovers’.

Nine Inch Nails played:

Branches/Bones (Live debut)

Copy of A

Less Than (Live debut)

March of the Pigs

Piggy

The Frail

The Wretched

Closer

Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover with Mariqueen Maandig)

Burn

Gave Up

I Can’t Give Everything Away (David Bowie cover)

The Lovers (Live debut)

Reptile

The Great Destroyer

Burning Bright (Field on Fire) (Live debut)

Survivalism

Wish

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Hurt

While David Bowie’s estate this week announced the release of ‘A New Career In A New Town‘, Nine Inch Nails release their new EP ‘ADD VIOLENCE’ tomorrow – the second in a trilogy of new material.