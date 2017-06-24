Watch Noel Gallagher lead Glastonbury through a sing-along of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

Noel Gallagher led a crowd of fans at Glastonbury through a mass sing-along of the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. Check it out below.

Gallagher was speaking at a special Q&A at Glastonbury Festival before introducing a special screening of Oasis documentary ‘Supersonic’, when he invited the audience to burst into song.

#noelgallagher singing DLBIA #oasis #supersonic #glastonbury #glastonbury2017 @glastofest #festival A post shared by ♡BB♡ (@beadybirds) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Noel also spoke about how Manchester came togetherbehind Oasis song ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ following the terror attack in the city. “I gotta say I was sat at home watching the minute silence when they starting singing and for the first time in my life I was fucking speechless. I was honestly taken back” Gallagher said. “Even now, I still don’t know what to say. The fact that people rallied around this song.”

And he also revealed who it was that really inspired ‘Sally’ from the track’s lyrics.

“About a year ago I was doing a gig with Richard Ashcroft,” said Noel. “I always thought it was Liam that did Sally, but he said ‘it was me’.”

“Richard Ashcroft claims he came up with the name. But I got all the swimming pools and fucking massive TVs.”

Meanwhile, his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam will performing today at 5.45pm on The Other Stage.

Glastonbury 2017 continues today with performances from Foo Fighters, The National, Katy Perry, Kaiser Chiefs, Craig David and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glasto.