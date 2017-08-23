Watch Ozzy Osbourne sing ‘Bark At The Moon’ during the solar eclipse

The heavy metal icon performed as the skies went dark in America yesterday (August 22)

Ozzy Osbourne performed ‘Bark At The Moon’ during yesterday’s solar eclipse.

The solar activity took place in the US yesterday afternoon (August 22) and could be seen across the States.

The heavy metal icon was performing in Illinois when the eclipse took place, and he and his band took the opportunity to play the fitting song, which was originally released in 1983, just as the skies went dark.

As Gigwise reports, Osbourne and his band were performing at Moonfest 2017 when the moon blocked out the sun. The former Black Sabbath singer made no reference to the eclipse, instead telling the audience: “I don’t think I’ve ever been in this part of the world before. I love you all. Thank you for coming to see me.”

Watch footage of the performance below.

Earlier this month, Osbourne responded to claims that rock is dead with a simple denial – “I’m still alive.”

Speaking in a recent interview with John Perry of the 95 WIIL Rock radio station, Osbourne offered up his rebuttal to claims that rock music is dead. “I’m still alive,” he said, “[But] I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the demise of records. I never use the computer. It’s totally changed. A lot of people steal music now, so a lot of people can’t afford to do it anymore.”

When asked about his ongoing career, the star confirmed that he has no plans to retire soon. “I think I’ll do this till the day I die,” he continues. “It’s not a job; it’s a passion. It’s great. It pays well.”