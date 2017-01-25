Watch painful clip of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway attempting stand-up

She was recently slammed for her 'alternative facts' comment

An 11 minute video of Kellyanne Conway attempting stand-up comedy has surfaced online.

The painful clip, which dates back to a performance in the late 90s when she was known as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, sees the Donald Trump adviser performing in a cast and cracking jokes which include, “Someone told me to break a leg so I did.”

She also wraps herself up in a feather boa and performs a song called ‘The Pundette Blues’, which sees her weighs in on Monica Lewinsky and former House Of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich.

Conway was recently lambasted when she tried to defend Sean Spicer, the new White House Press Secretary, saying he was simply giving “alternative facts” after Spicer told journalists in the briefing room that Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC last Friday drew the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” a boast that photographic evidence clearly contradicts.

Courtney Love was among many who poked fun at Conway’s comments by rewriting her biog using a series of unlikely claims.

In a series of tweets, the Hole singer joked that she was born in 1992, has “never done drugs in my life” and “went to Yale and majored in Japanese history.”

“I have perfect pitch and the general consensus is that my vocals sound like an opera trained singer Rene Fleming perhaps,” Love also joked.

Love previously criticised Donald Trump in a witty Instagram post last year. The Hole singer referenced several controversial Americans in the post, including Bill Cosby, OJ Simpson and Casey Anthony. All of them, she said, are less trustworthy than having “that pussy grabber Trump” as US President.

Meanwhile, a series of tweets sent by Spicer while Daft Punk – or “Daft Funk” as he referred to the French duo – were performing at the Grammy Awards in 2014, has also recently resurfaced.