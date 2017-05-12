Watch Paramore cover The Strokes and stream their new album ‘After Laughter’

This week Paramore kicked off their tour for new album ‘After Laughter’ with their first gig of the year- at which they covered The Strokes‘ ‘Someday’. See the setlist and footage below, and stream the album.

The band were performing at Nashville’s Exit/In to launch the record, where they performing singles ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Told You So’ for the first time – warming up before their world tour rolls into the UK next month.

During their career-spanning set, ‘Hard Times’ went down so well that not only did they open with it, but closed the show with it too.

Paramore played:

Hard Times (Live Debut)

That’s What You Get

Brick by Boring Brick

Now

Never Let This Go

Still Into You

I Caught Myself

Hate to See Your Heart Break

Turn It Off (Ext. Outro)

Decode

Ain’t It Fun

Playing God

Someday (The Strokes cover)

Misery Business

Encore:

Scooby’s in the Back (HalfNoise cover)

Told You So (Live Debut)

Hard Times

Speaking of their comeback, the band recently revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record. “At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.” Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.” Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.” After Laughter After Laughter, an album by Paramore on Spotify ‘After Laughter’ is out today. Paramore’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.