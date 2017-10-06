Watch Paris Jackson star in the music video for Nahko’s ‘Dragonfly’

"There was so much love and light"

Paris Jackson has starred in the music video for ‘Dragonfly’, the new single by US singer Nahko.

The spiritual track is taken from Nahko’s forthcoming album ‘My Name Is Bear’, and is accompanied by a video that sees Paris getting in touch with her spiritual side as she runs through the woods.

This video is something that I hold very dear to my heart. There was so much love and light radiating from everyone involved throughout the creative process”, Paris said of the video.

“It was amazing to see everyone working together to create this beautiful magic. I am so grateful to have been welcomed so warmly into Medicine Tribe, as well as to be a part of the bigger message and everything Nahko has been working towards.”

Nahko added: “This song, left dormant for years, has come back to life with not only fresh interpretation, but perhaps new meaning thanks to my dear friend Paris Jackson.

“It’s a perfect fit, no longer undone. It was a vulnerable thing, digging through the archives and dusting off this tune. With Paris creating a visual narrative of natural beauty, the journey of herself discovery and transformation shines boldly. Working with her came with such ease and humility.”

The clip marks Jackson’s second foray into music videos this year, after she previously appeared in The XX’s video for ‘I See You’, alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.