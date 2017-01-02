Watch Sir Paul McCartney join The Killers on stage on New Year’s Eve

The Beatles star made a surprise appearance at the Las Vegas band's show

Sir Paul McCartney saw in the New Year with an unexpected appearance on stage with The Killers.

The Las Vegas band were performing in St. Barts for Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich when the Beatle made a surprise appearance.

McCartney played one of his old band’s songs, ‘Helter Skelter’, with the four-piece, who are led by Brandon Flowers.

“So far, so good,” read the caption underneath a video of the performance posted on The Killers’ official Facebook page.

Watch that video and more below, via Billboard.

A day later, McCartney posted a New Year’s message on his website, writing: “Happy New Year’s Day. May this year be a happy and peaceful one for you and your family and everyone around the world. Love Paul.”

He had previously confirmed his first live dates of the year would be in Japan in April.

In December, McCartney led an a cappella performance of his seasonal hit ‘Wonderful Christmastime’.

The new version was the brainchild of late night US host Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, with his house band The Roots providing the entirely-vocal backing track.

Fallon begins the cover, before lines are delivered by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and singer Tori Kelly. McCartney then appears to finish the song, which was first released in 1979.

The grid-like format of the performance has been used by The Tonight Show before, with a cappella versions of Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop’ and the Star Wars theme being performed as a segment on the chat show before.

Watch the new cover of ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ below.