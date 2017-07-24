Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Roger Waters team up for ‘Comfortably Numb’

Pink Floyd man was playing his second night in Chicago

Roger Waters and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder teamed up for a cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ last night (July 23).

Waters welcomed the singer to the stage during his second show at Chicago’s United Centre. Vedder helped out on the song’s chorus and chipped in with an acoustic guitar. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The pair last performed the track together at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting victims of Hurricane Sandy.

#rogerwaters and friends @ilovelucius #eddievedder #usandthem A post shared by paulstrabbing (@paulstrabbing) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Last month, Vedder delivered a moving tribute to Chris Cornell.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was 52.

“You know, he wasn’t just a friend – he was someone I looked up to like my older brother,” Vedder told the crowd at the Eventim Apollo.

“About two days after the news – I think it was the second night – we were sleeping in this little cabin near the water, a place he would’ve loved,” Vedder continued. “And all these memories started coming in about 1:30am [and] like woke me up. Like big memories, memories I would think about all the time. Like the memories were big muscles.”

Meanwhile Waters recently called out Radiohead’s Thom Yorke regarding their controversial show in Tel Aviv.

Radiohead played a show in Israel recently (July 19) and the band faced requests to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision amid an ongoing and widespread cultural boycott of the country.

Waters and Radiohead have had dialogue in the past few months regarding the much-discussed gig.

Waters most recently addressed the Radiohead singer directly on an hour-long Facebook Live talk with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement.

Yorke recently had a Twitter incident with Ken Loach where the director asked the band whether they would “stand with the oppressed or the oppressor”.

Waters then went on to shun Yorke for his lack of communication regarding this issue. “I sent you a number of emails, begging you to have a conversation. As did Brian Eno; you ignored us all, you won’t speak to anyone about anything,” he added.

“So it’s that kind of isolationism that is extremely unhelpful to everybody.”