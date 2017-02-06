Watch Pharrell impersonate Skepta and discuss N.E.R.D’s future plans

The N.E.R.D frontman also said that he wants to write another song with the 2016 Mercury Music Prize winner

Pharrell has spoken about his desire to work with Skepta again in a new interview, while also offering his own impression of the Tottenham MC.

The two artists worked together for a song on Skepta’s Mercury Music Prize-winning album ‘Konnichiwa’, which was released last year. ‘Numbers’ was also performed by the duo during Boy Better Know’s headlining slot at last summer’s Wireless Festival in London – watch footage of the performance below.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Pharrell reflected on what it was like to connect with Skepta in writing ‘Numbers’.

“He’s an interesting character,” Pharrell said. “He’s different, and that’s what I like in an artist, when they’re their own thing. He’s a regular guy, but I think it means more to him than most people. It’s in his verses, everything’s just way more concise.

“His work ethic is like, ‘You get me? You get me?’ He’s dead-ass, he’s serious about what he’s doing.”

Pharrell then confirmed his desire to do “one more” song with Skepta in the near future, saying: “Oh yeah, for sure.”

Pressed also on the current status of the N.E.R.D. comeback, Pharrell said “it’s feeling really good, really special,” but wouldn’t be drawn on any specific future album or live plans.

Skepta, meanwhile, is currently gearing up to perform at this month’s BRIT Awards, where he has been nominated for three awards.