Watch a pregnant Natalie Portman swim underwater in James Blake’s ‘My Willing Heart’ video

Song is lifted from Blake's third album 'The Colour In Anything'

Natalie Portman stars in a new music video from James Blake.

The clip is for ‘The Colour In Anything’ track ‘My Willing Heart’ and sees actress Portman swimming underwater while pregnant.

Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, a press release states that the video was shot “just days” before Portman gave birth to her daughter in February.

Blake released his third album ‘The Colour In Anything’ in May 2016. In NME‘s review, Nick Levine wrote that the album is “a thrillingly intimate album that finds him grappling with self-doubt (‘I Hope My Life’), various relationship troubles (‘Radio Silence’, ‘f.o.r.e.v.e.r.’) and the confusion of falling in love (‘My Willing Heart’). There’s also an overriding sense of optimism,” saying that the record “features Blake’s richest and most emotionally resonant work yet.”

Meanwhile it has been rumoured that Natalie Portman could replace Rooney Mara in the upcoming Girl With The Dragon Tattoo sequel. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will hit cinemas on October 5, 2018, directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alvarez, best known for his work on Evil Dead and the horror movie Don’t Breathe.