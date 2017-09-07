Watch Puff Daddy hail celebrity Turkish chef Salt Bae

The viral star can count Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio as his fans

Puff Daddy has hailed celebrity chef Salt Bae in a new video which has surfaced online.

Bae – real name Nusret Gökçe – became an internet hit earlier this year when a video of him flamboyantly sprinkling salt before slicing and dicing a steak went viral earned him the nickname Salt Bae.

Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Roger Federer and Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck are stars the celebrity chef can count as fans and now Sean Combs has hailed him in a clip the chef posted on his Twitter account, which you can watch below.

In the clip, Combs says: “I’ve wanted to meet him for a long time. He’s in my Ciroc commercial, he’s sprinkling us with that flavour, man the man has finesse, style and he’s a genius at what he does, he’s one of one, yes.”

Earlier this year, Combs paid tribute to Notorious BIG, aka Biggie Smalls on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997.

In a video posted to Twitter at the time, Combs said: “This year is more of a sobering year. For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives. That has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good.”

He added: “Today we’re gonna reflect, because we miss him. 20 years later, time heals all wounds, but this wound ain’t healed yet.”

The rapper previously said that he will retire from music after the release of his forthcoming album ‘No Way Out 2’. That was expected to drop in April, but as yet is still to be released.