Watch Pussy Riot protest at Trump Tower

The group were protesting the imprisonment of two activists from the Ukraine.

Pussy Riot have released footage of themselves protesting at Trump Tower in New York.

The feminist punk group were protesting the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and Ukrainian activist Olexandr Kolchenko.

The video shows the group’s Maria Alyokhina and unidentified members wearing their trademark banners and unfurling leaflets and a banner that read ‘Free Sentsov’, from a mezzanine floor.

“We remember when we were imprisoned, we received news about hundreds of activists around the world putting on balaclavas and going to the streets to support us,” part of the video’s caption reads, explaining their actions.

“That was the moment we understood we are not alone. But we should not forget that even though we’ve come to the other side of the fence, there are still hundreds of political prisoners behind bars waiting for your support. We received a lot of letters, smiles, and noise from you.”

The group goes on to explain: “We came to occupy Trump Tower to call attention to political prisoners. We believe that political prisoners and their protection are more important than the sexist bullshit that people have been focused on.”

The group have previously referred to Trump as: “a dangerous clown“.

Alyokhina and fellow Pussy Riot member Olga Borisova were briefly detained in Russia back in August for protesting against Sentsov’s imprisonment.

Sentsov is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of planning terrorist acts in Crimea after Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2016. He has claimed he was tortured in an attempt to force him to confess to the crimes he says he did not commit.

Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova were released from prison in December 2013, following their sentences for their now infamous “punk prayer” protest at Moscow’s Cathedral Of Christ The Savior in February 2012.