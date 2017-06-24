Watch Queen and Adam Lambert perform ‘I Want It All’ on Kimmel

Their first US live performance since 2014

Queen and Adam Lambert took to Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform ‘I Want It All’ in promotion of their upcoming US tour.

The performance – which was the legendary band’s first US live show since 2014 – found a red-haired Lambert strutting about the outdoor stage, glad in reflective silver trousers.

Watch it back below.

According to Variety, the band also performed a snippet of a new song, entitled ‘TwoFux’, during the set.

The performance comes ahead of a huge US tour, with European and Australian runs also following later in the year. Full dates for that huge world tour can be found here.

Adam Lambert has discussed what to expect from Queen‘s upcoming UK and European tour – revealing that they were inspired by their classic album ‘News Of The World’.

Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol before finding success as a solo artist, has been the touring frontman and replacement of Freddie Mercury with the band since 2011. The rock veterans recently announced a massive arena tour of the UK and Ireland. Now, Lambert has opened up about how progress is going.

“Well I mean the particulars aren’t quite all ironed out yet, we still have quite a lot creative conceptual conversations,” Lambert told NME. “The one thing that is moving forward is definitely the look of the stage. That’s been reinvented but it’s all sort of evolving as we speak. We were emailing back and forth about how to reinvent the setlist and do it different ways from what we’ve gotten used to doing, and I think its just important.

“We have fans that have come and seen us more than once and many of them that have been around the last four or five years. So it’s important to not feel like were just repeating ourselves, even though we’re gonna still perform the same massive hits that Queen is so well know for. We’re trying to put in different context and give different visuals or companions to them. Its going to be fun, I’m excited for the challenge of tweaking the whole show and making it feel new.”