Watch Queens Of The Stone Age fail a lie detector test to announce new album title and producer

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared another teaser of new material – this time, a video of them failing a lie detector test to announce their Mark Ronson produced new album ‘Villains’.

After updating their website and unveiling a bizarre trailer, the latest teaser sees Josh Homme and the band sitting through a polygraph test.

As the frontman continues to lie, Homme inadvertently reveals that the band’s upcoming seventh album is titled ‘Villains’ and was produced by Mark Ronson (despite claiming to not know who he is, and Ronson being in the room at the time). The video also features a short clip of new single ‘Feet Don’t Fail Me’ and that the record is “honestly, the best album ever”.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘..Like Clockwork‘ is expected this summer, with single ‘Feel Don’t Me’ due to be released in the days ahead.

Homme has recently compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, also describing it as “uptempo”. The frontman also recently revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests.

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the third North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August – though more tour news and UK dates are expected soon.