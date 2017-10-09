Watch Queens Of The Stone Age mash-up ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ with Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’

Homme and co stormed the stage at CalJam

Queens Of The Stone Age honoured friend and collaborator Dave Grohl by performing a segment of Foo Fighters‘ classic ‘Everlong’ this weekend.

Josh Homme and co were performing at the Foos’ own curated festival CalJam – also featuring the likes of Liam Gallagher, Royal Blood, Cage The Elephant and many more.

Having previously crooned along the verses from Gorillaz’ ‘Clint Eastwood‘, ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winhouse and ‘The Devil Inside’ by INXS during live renditions of the ‘Rated R’ single, this weekend saw Homme adopt some words from Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ from ‘The Colour And Shape’. Check it out below.

Another highlight from CalJam came when Liam Gallagher joined Foo Fighters and Joe Perry for a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Come Together‘ – before he jumped into the audience to crowdsurf.

Meanwhile, Homme made headlines last week when he appeared on CBeebies to read a children’s bedtime story. He read Julia Donaldson’s ‘Zog’, the tale “about a heroic and good dragon that is learning to be the best he can be”.

Queens Of The Stone Age on tour

QOTSA’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena