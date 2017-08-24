Watch Queens Of The Stone Age preview new songs from ‘Villains’ in acoustic session

The band will release their seventh studio album tomorrow (August 25)

Queens Of The Stone Age have previewed new songs from their new album ‘Villains‘ in an acoustic session.

The band are set to release the record, which is their seventh studio album, tomorrow (August 25).

Performing live on German radio station WDR 1LIVE, the Josh Homme-led group played new tracks ‘Domesticated Animals’, ‘Fortress’ and recent single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ in the set.

They also aired ‘…Like Clockwork‘ tracks ‘My God Is The Sun’, ‘Kalopsia’ and ‘I Sat By The Ocean’, as well as ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ and ‘I Never Came’ from 2005 record ‘Lullabies To Paralyze’.

Watch the performances of the new songs above and below, via Consequence Of Sound.

Earlier this week, the band released a hilarious video which sees their previous albums rate ‘Villains’.

In the clip, Liam Lynch asks each album what they think of ‘Villains’. Their answers are voiced by frontman Josh Homme.

Their self-titled debut asks “what other album” and jokes that they’re “too high” to answer the question.

‘Rated R’ simply replies “yah” while ‘Songs For The Deaf’ hilariously says it won’t be listening to it “because Nick’s not on it” adding “Where’s Dave?”