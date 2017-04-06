Watch Radiohead play ‘Hail to the Thief’ classic for first time in nine years

Group performed in Kansas City, Missouri

Radiohead performed a show at Kansas City, Missouri’s Spirit Center last night (April 5), and they performed an old favourite from 2003 album ‘Hail to the Thief’.

The group played ‘Where I End and You Begin’ for the first time in nine years. Its last appearance was in Tokyo, back in 2008. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The band have been digging into their extensive back catalogue in the last week, previously treating Miami fans to a rendition of ‘The Tourist’ and Atlanta fans to ‘House of Cards’, from their ‘In Rainbows’ LP.

Last night’s show saw Radiohead playing 25 songs, including an encore of ‘You and Whose Army?’ and ‘Karma Police’. They also played four songs from last year’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ album.

Setlist:

‘Daydreaming’

‘Desert Island Disk’

‘Ful Stop’

‘Airbag’

’15 Step’

‘The National Anthem’

‘Separator’

‘All I Need’

‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’

‘Bloom’

‘I Might Be Wrong’

‘Identikit’

‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’

‘Idioteque’

‘Where I End and You Begin’

‘Lucky’

‘Present Tense’

Encore 1:

‘Give Up the Ghost’

‘Burn the Witch’

‘Reckoner’

‘Fake Plastic Trees’

‘Nude’

Encore 2:

‘You and Whose Army?’

‘Karma Police’

Encore 3:

‘There There’

Radiohead are touring the US through April before taking a break and returning for a series of European festival sets and headline shows in June and July.

In the UK, they will headline Glastonbury Festival on June 23 and play a pair of shows at Manchester Arena on July 4 and 5. It was recently reported that the band are planning a special Glastonbury set to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’.