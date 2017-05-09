Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new video for ‘Goodbye Angels’

Song is lifted from last year's album 'The Getaway'

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a video for their song ‘Goodbye Angels’.

The track is lifted from last year’s ‘The Getaway’, the band’s eleventh studio album.

This new clip follows Danish actress Klara Kristin enjoying a big night out at a RHCP gig. Watch below.

Meanwhile, RHCP drummer Chad Smith looks set to feature on a new solo album from Spinal Tap‘s Derek Smalls alongside Dave Grohl.

Smalls is portrayed by Harry Shearer in the iconic This Is Spinal Tap mockumentary and, according to a recent tweet from Smith, the character is set to release a new solo record.

Smith recently tweeted a photo of himself and fellow drummers Grohl and Jim Keltner, the latter of whom has worked with everyone from Bob Dylan to Elvis and John Lennon. Smith’s tweet suggest that the meeting was for a “Derek Small solo album” and he also tags Spinal Tap producer CJ Vanston in the post.

In February, Smith praised Detroit as “the best” following an emotional hometown show.

At the end of the gig, Smith – who was wearing a Red Wings baseball cap during the gig – addressed the crowd: “This is a dream come true for a kid from Detroit, to play one last show here at Joe Louis Arena. I’m humbled, privileged… I go to a lot of places, and I’m so proud to say I’m from motherfucking Detroit, Michigan. You guys are the best.”