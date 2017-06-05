Watch Robbie Williams change ‘Strong’ lyrics in tribute to Manchester

He also sang 'Angels' at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams changed the lyrics of his classic hit ‘Strong’ during his performance at yesterday’s One Love Manchester concert.

The Take That singer sang “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong / We’re still singing our song, our song, our song” in celebration of the city’s fighting spirit. He’d done the same thing at his solo show in Manchester a couple of nights earlier.

A little hoarse from touring, Williams encouraged the crowd to join in with him when he sang his signature hit ‘Angels’.

Ariana Grande performed over 10 times at last night’s emotional charity gig in aid of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Grande’s concert in the city was subject to a terror attack on May 22 where a lone bomber attacked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as fans were exiting the venue. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 more.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Among her performances yesterday was a collaboration with Coldplay. She teamed up with the Chris Martin-fronted band for a performance of the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert, and duetted with Coldplay too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform too.

Last night’s benefit concert raised a total of over £2 million which contributes to an overall £10 million for the families that were affected by the attacks.

Visit the website to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set list here.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG,” Liam Gallagher tweeted after the gig.